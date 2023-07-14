 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 14, 2023

Ex-Broncos Super Bowl champion retiring from NFL

July 14, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read

The logo of the Denver Broncos

After exactly one decade in the game, one former Denver Broncos champion is headed for the exits.

Veteran defensive tackle Malik Jackson announced on Friday that he is retiring from the NFL. The 33-year-old Jackson played ten seasons in the league for the Broncos, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson, a former fifth-round pick, had a great run with Denver from 2012-15. He was on the team that won Super Bowl 50 and famously recovered the fumble for a touchdown after Von Miller’s iconic strip-sack of Cam Newton.

After leaving the Broncos to sign a big contract with the Jaguars, Jackson would go on to make a Pro Bowl team in 2017. He hadn’t played since the 2021 campaign with the Browns though (slowed by a season-ending foot injury in 2019) and is now officially calling it a career.

To go along with his Super Bowl ring and his Pro Bowl nod, Jackson walks away with over $72 million in career earnings. He now joins this former adversary of his in retiring from the NFL this offseason.

Article Tags

Denver BroncosMalik Jackson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus