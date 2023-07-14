Ex-Broncos Super Bowl champion retiring from NFL

After exactly one decade in the game, one former Denver Broncos champion is headed for the exits.

Veteran defensive tackle Malik Jackson announced on Friday that he is retiring from the NFL. The 33-year-old Jackson played ten seasons in the league for the Broncos, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Cleveland Browns.

🚨 Malik Jackson has some breaking news… 🚨#Done pic.twitter.com/KTf85niLIt — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 14, 2023

Jackson, a former fifth-round pick, had a great run with Denver from 2012-15. He was on the team that won Super Bowl 50 and famously recovered the fumble for a touchdown after Von Miller’s iconic strip-sack of Cam Newton.

Von Miller got to Cam Newton in the blink of an eye. Malik Jackson did the rest. @Broncos add six more to the board. pic.twitter.com/IHgauUijob — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 22, 2020

After leaving the Broncos to sign a big contract with the Jaguars, Jackson would go on to make a Pro Bowl team in 2017. He hadn’t played since the 2021 campaign with the Browns though (slowed by a season-ending foot injury in 2019) and is now officially calling it a career.

To go along with his Super Bowl ring and his Pro Bowl nod, Jackson walks away with over $72 million in career earnings. He now joins this former adversary of his in retiring from the NFL this offseason.