Eagles agree to $15 million deal with Pro Bowl CB

Entering Day 2 of NFL free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles were one of a few teams not to agree to deals with any outside players.

Well, that changed on Tuesday evening. The Eagles and Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Wollen agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Former Seahawks Pro-Bowl CB Riq Woolen reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Philadelphia Eagles, per me and Jeremy Fowler. Agent Jason Chayut confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/kRiWIdDey7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2026

The Seahawks selected Woolen in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft after he played college football at UTSA.

Woolen confirmed the deal with a simple post on X.

🦅🦅 — Tariq Woolen (@_Tariqwoolen) March 10, 2026

Woolen had a career-high six interceptions as a rookie, and he played in every game while making the Pro Bowl and finishing third in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

In 2025, Woolen started just seven games, but he still played a key role for the Super Bowl champions. Woolen made waves for taunting the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC title game, and he wound up being fined just north of $17,000 by the league.

The Eagles have been awfully quiet to begin free agency, although the trade rumblings regarding superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown might be a reason why they are waiting to make major moves.

The Eagles saw pass rusher Jaelan Phillips agree to a massive four-year, $120 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s name has surfaced in trade rumors, so bringing in Woolen is a step in the right direction for Philadelphia.