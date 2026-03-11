Ravens back out of the Maxx Crosby trade in a stunner

Maxx Crosby will not be headed to Baltimore after all.

The Baltimore Ravens have stunningly decided to back out of their trade for the star defensive end Crosby. The Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore’s would-be trade partner, announced the news in an official statement released Tuesday.

“The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby,” the Raiders’ statement read. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Baltimore had agreed in principle last Friday to acquire the five-time NFL Pro Bowler Crosby from Las Vegas in exchange for a rich haul of draft-pick compensation. But the trades and free agent signings cannot be made official just yet until the start of the new league year on March 11.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Ravens backed out of the Crosby deal due to a medical reason, noting that trades are contingent on a physical. It is unclear at this point what exactly that medical reason was. But we do know that Crosby had grown frustrated with the Raiders over a knee injury that he had been playing through since Week 9 of the 2025 season (before finally getting shut down by the team in Week 17).

Baltimore had seemingly been very excited to acquire the 28-year-old Crosby as even their star QB Lamar Jackson expressed his delight. But now Crosby will simply be returning to Las Vegas as the team potentially looks to trade him again (though any interested suitors may now have significant pause given Baltimore’s decision to back out).