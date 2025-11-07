Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

FOX has made a decision on Mark Sanchez’s future

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Mark Sanchez wearing a USC cap
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Mark Sanchez attends the Pac-12 Champonship game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Sanchez has not been seen on the FOX broadcast since he was arrested in Indianapolis last month, and the network has now confirmed that he will not be back.

A FOX spokesperson told TMZ in a statement on Friday that Sanchez “is no longer with the network.” There was no comment provided beyond that, but the news is hardly a surprise.

Sanchez was stabbed during an altercation on Oct. 4 when he was in Indianapolis to cover a Colts game as an analyst for FOX. Police say they have evidence proving that Sanchez was the aggressor in the incident and that a 69-year-old truck driver stabbed the former NFL quarterback in self-defense.

Sanchez was arrested hours after the incident and is facing multiple charges, including at least one felony that carries a prison sentence. Sanchez, who has also been sued by the man who stabbed him, has pleaded not guilty.

There have been a few different fill-ins for Sanchez on FOX broadcasts since his arrest. Earlier this week, legendary former quarterback Drew Brees signed a multi-year deal with FOX. Brees is expected to replace Sanchez alongside play-by-play announcer Adam Amin going forward.

Sanchez’s trial is currently scheduled to begin on Dec. 11. It is highly unlikely that we will see him on television again this season, and it is possible that the former first-round pick’s career as an analyst has ended.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App