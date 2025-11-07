FOX has made a decision on Mark Sanchez’s future

Mark Sanchez has not been seen on the FOX broadcast since he was arrested in Indianapolis last month, and the network has now confirmed that he will not be back.

A FOX spokesperson told TMZ in a statement on Friday that Sanchez “is no longer with the network.” There was no comment provided beyond that, but the news is hardly a surprise.

Sanchez was stabbed during an altercation on Oct. 4 when he was in Indianapolis to cover a Colts game as an analyst for FOX. Police say they have evidence proving that Sanchez was the aggressor in the incident and that a 69-year-old truck driver stabbed the former NFL quarterback in self-defense.

Sanchez was arrested hours after the incident and is facing multiple charges, including at least one felony that carries a prison sentence. Sanchez, who has also been sued by the man who stabbed him, has pleaded not guilty.

There have been a few different fill-ins for Sanchez on FOX broadcasts since his arrest. Earlier this week, legendary former quarterback Drew Brees signed a multi-year deal with FOX. Brees is expected to replace Sanchez alongside play-by-play announcer Adam Amin going forward.

Sanchez’s trial is currently scheduled to begin on Dec. 11. It is highly unlikely that we will see him on television again this season, and it is possible that the former first-round pick’s career as an analyst has ended.