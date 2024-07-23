Haason Reddick makes decision on training camp amid contract dispute

Haason Reddick skipped minicamp last month as he seeks a new contract from the New York Jets, and it sounds like the veteran pass-rusher will continue his holdout for the foreseeable future.

Reddick does not plan to report to the Jets for the start of training camp on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sources: Jets DE Haason Reddick, who has not landed the new contract he has been seeking, is not planning to report to training camp today with the rest of his team. The Jets traded a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could become a second-round pick when they acquired… pic.twitter.com/iORMRMhBY2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2024

Jets head coach Robert Saleh indicated last month that he believed Reddick would be in attendance at minicamp. A report later claimed Reddick misled the Jets before they acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reddick, who is set to make $14 million in base salary in the final year of his contract this season, wanted a new deal from the Eagles. That is why he was traded. The Jets took a risk by giving up a conditioning third-round pick for a player with an expiring contract, but Reddick supposedly assured the team he was fine with not having an extension in place before the season.

Reddick took a somewhat surprising vacation while staying away from minicamp, so it will be interesting to see what he does during training camp.

The 29-year-old Reddick was the No. 13 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. He was signed by the Eagles prior to the 2022 season and had success with Philly. Reddick recorded 27 sacks in 34 games over the last two seasons. He made the Pro Bowl both years.