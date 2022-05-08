Hollywood Brown has interesting quote about his targets

If the Arizona Cardinals want to make Hollywood Brown happy, they should keep one maxim in mind: quality over quantity.

Brown was traded by the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals during the draft. He was dealt to Arizona at his request.

In comments to the Cardinals’ website, Brown suggested that he is not necessarily looking for more targets after being traded from Baltimore to Arizona. Instead, Brown simply wants his fair share and the ability to make plays no matter who is around him.

“In college I had guys around me, CeeDee Lamb,” Brown said when asked about his targets, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “I’ve played with Mark Andrews. It’s not about the targets, it’s about what type of targets.”

This doesn’t seem to be a shot at the Ravens, but we can’t know for sure. What it sounds like is that Brown wants the opportunity to be a deep threat. As one of Brown’s former teammates alluded to, Baltimore’s offense does not really create those opportunities the way it is structured around Lamar Jackson.

Brown topped 1,000 yards receiving in 2021, but his longest reception of the season was for 49 yards. He may just want to stretch the field more, which the Cardinals should be able to accommodate.