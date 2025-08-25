Terry McLaurin reaches agreement with Commanders ahead of Week 1

The Washington Commanders have reached an agreement with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin ahead of the 2025 regular season.

McLaurin and the Commanders have agreed to a 3-year, $96 million contract extension, according to multiple reports. The deal will end McLaurin’s hold-in and allow him to begin preparing for Week 1.

McLaurin had been in the final season of a 3-year, $68 million deal he signed with Washington in 2022. He formally requested a trade not long after the start of training camp last month. The 29-year-old had been present during camp to avoid being fined, but he did not take part in on-field drills.

With a new average annual salary of $32 million, McLaurin will become one of the five highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. The deal is very similar to the extension A.J. Brown signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason and also puts McLaurin in line with the 5-year, $150 million extension D.K. Metcalf signed after being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason.

McLaurin made a telling move during Saturday’s preseason game that made Washington fans uneasy, but it sounds like negotiations between him and the team had been progressing behind the scenes.

McLaurin has had five consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards. He led Washington with 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season.

With McLaurin’s contract dispute now settled, the Commanders can focus on building off of the excellent season they had in 2024. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is coming off an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, and Washington also added dynamic receiver Deebo Samuel via a trade with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.