James Madison softball star Lauren Bernett dies at age 20

In a joint statement on Tuesday, James Madison president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne shared the news that Bernett has died at the age of 20. No cause of death has been revealed.

Statement from President Alger and Jeff Bourne on the loss of one of our own:

Bernett was a star catcher who was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week last week. She went 7-for-9 with seven RBI and four runs scored in James Madison’s series sweep of Drexel over the weekend. Bernett also set a JMU record with three hits and seven RBI in a game against College of Charleston on April 16. She was batting .336 on the season.

James Madison has canceled its scheduled doubleheader against Longwood on Wednesday in the wake of the tragedy.

