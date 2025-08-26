Jay Cutler sentenced to jail time in DUI case

Jay Cutler was arrested for driving while under the influence last year, and the former NFL quarterback will now have to spend a brief stint in jail.

Cutler was arrested on Oct. 17, 2024 after he was involved in a car accident in Franklin, Tenn. He was charged with driving while under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, failure to exercise due care and violation of implied consent law. Cutler reportedly rear-ended another vehicle and exhibited signs of intoxication when police arrived on the scene.

Cutler also had two firearms in his car at the time. You can read more details here.

According to a report from TMZ, Cutler reached a deal with Tennessee prosecutors on Tuesday to resolve the case. The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor DUI in exchange for the other charges being dropped. Cutler was sentenced to four days in jail as part of the agreement. He will serve the sentence beginning in late September.

Cutler was ordered to pay a $350 fine and will be on supervised probation for a year. He will also have to attend a DUI safety course in order to get his driver’s license back.

Cutler played in the NFL from 2006-2017. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 11th overall pick in 2006 and spent three seasons there before being traded to the Chicago Bears. Cutler played for the Bears for eight seasons and then finished his career with the Miami Dolphins.

Cutler’s best season came in 2008, when he threw for 4,526 yards, 25 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. The former Vanderbilt star made his only Pro Bowl appearance that year.

In addition to his playing career, Cutler is known for the reality show “Very Cavallari,” which followed his life with ex-wife Kristin Cavallari and their three children. Cutler now hosts a podcast called “Take it Outside,” and he recently called Cavallari out over a “reckless” claim.