Jay Cutler responds to ex-wife Kristin Cavallari’s ‘reckless’ claim about divorce

Kristin Cavallari recently made a surprising claim about her divorce from Jay Cutler, and the former NFL quarterback says there is absolutely no truth to it.

Cavallari has a jewelry and skincare company called Uncommon James that she launched in 2017, which was when she was still married to Cutler. During an episode of the “Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour” last month, Cavallari was discussing her company and said she never received “a penny” from Cutler to start it.

Cavallari also claimed she got no money in the divorce, which was finalized in 2022.

“I have never gotten a penny from my ex-husband,” Cavallari said on June 18, via Tamantha Ryan of Page Six. “I didn’t get any money from our divorce, so let’s just clear that up. Thank you.”

Cutler says that claim was so outrageous that he simply cannot remain quiet.

Cutler ripped Cavallari during the latest episode of his “Take it Outside” podcast, which was released on Friday. He called Cavallari’s claim that she got no money in the divorce “borderline slander.”

“Let’s think about this logically. ‘Not a penny.’ OK. Married for, I don’t know, seven years or so, three kids,” Cutler said. “You can go and see how much I made in the NFL. It’s online. You can see the contract from year to year and the total amount at the end of 12 years.”

Cutler made roughly $122 million on the field during his 12-year NFL career, according to Spotrac. That does not include any money he made from endorsements. He said there is “not a judge in the state of Tennessee” that would have awarded Cavallari no money in the split.

“It’s irresponsible. I think it’s reckless,” Cutler said. “I think it’s borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got. … It’s insanity. It’s completely false, completely untrue. It is, it just is. I’ve got a divorce decree. I’ve got something that’s signed by the judge — it’s like, 67 pages — it says the number breakdown.”

Cutler also said Cavallari’s company was considered a marital asset, since it was launched in 2017 while the two were still married.

The point Cavallari may have been trying to make is that she did not receive any direct investment from Cutler to found Uncommon James. But, as Cutler said, it would be silly to think she got no money at all.

Cutler and Cavallari were married from 2013-2020, which is when they separated. The two have three children together. The 42-year-old Cutler has a new girlfriend and got engaged last year.

Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL from 2006-2017. He threw 227 touchdowns during his career and made the Pro Bowl in 2008.