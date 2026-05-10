Jeremiyah Love turns heads with plan for his $53.9 million contract

Jeremiyah Love has no plans of becoming a cautionary tale once he eventually hangs up his cleats.

The Arizona Cardinals made Love the 3rd overall pick in last month’s draft — a draft slot that came with a pretty hefty dollar figure tied to it. The Notre Dame alum was awarded a four-year, $53.9 million contract, and the Cardinals guaranteed every cent of the deal.

Love spoke to reporters on Friday as Arizona opened its rookie minicamp. He called it a “blessing” to be awarded that much money and vowed to “put it all away” for safekeeping.

“I live in an era of NIL, so I’ve been pretty well off already,” Love said. “So I really don’t need to touch that money as of right now, so I most definitely will not. I’ll make sure to put away that money for my grandkids, my kids, so they can have a better life, financially, than I did growing up. That’s the plan.”

Love did acknowledge that “plans can change sometimes,” but doesn’t intend to let that happen as of right now.

Jason Love, Jeremiyah’s father, revealed last month that his son had turned down several seven-figure offers from schools trying to poach him away from Notre Dame. While it’s not clear how much Love earned as a member of the Fighting Irish, it must have still been quite the payday.

Love was an explosive play waiting to happen whenever he took the field in his three seasons at Notre Dame. The Heisman Trophy finalist rushed for 1,372 yards with 18 touchdowns in his final college season.