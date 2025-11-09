Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love rips off one of the craziest touchdown runs of the season

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Navy defense fails to bring down Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love on touchdown run

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love put in his bid for Play of the Year on Saturday night against Navy.

Notre Dame ran a run play for Love that was read perfectly by the Navy defense early in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Love appeared to get swallowed up by six defenders in the backfield on the 1st-and-10 play.

Defensive end Julien Moutome had Love by the waist in what looked like a dead play for negative yardage. But Love stayed on his feet and outran the Navy secondary for a 49-yard touchdown run in one of the explosive plays of the season.

Even announcer Noah Eagle initially called the play dead on the NBC broadcast, praising the Navy defense for supposedly containing Love.

Love is no newcomer when it comes to making huge plays. The Notre Dame star uncorked a 98-yard touchdown run during a game against a ranked Indiana squad last season.

Love entered Saturday’s game with 894 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through eight contests this season. The junior is a dark horse candidate to be named a finalist for this season’s Heisman Trophy. His unreal play on Saturday may have boosted his candidacy.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App