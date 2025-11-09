Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love rips off one of the craziest touchdown runs of the season

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love put in his bid for Play of the Year on Saturday night against Navy.

Notre Dame ran a run play for Love that was read perfectly by the Navy defense early in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Love appeared to get swallowed up by six defenders in the backfield on the 1st-and-10 play.

Defensive end Julien Moutome had Love by the waist in what looked like a dead play for negative yardage. But Love stayed on his feet and outran the Navy secondary for a 49-yard touchdown run in one of the explosive plays of the season.

JEREMIYAH LOVE HOW pic.twitter.com/15t1W9KH7W — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 9, 2025

Even announcer Noah Eagle initially called the play dead on the NBC broadcast, praising the Navy defense for supposedly containing Love.

Love is no newcomer when it comes to making huge plays. The Notre Dame star uncorked a 98-yard touchdown run during a game against a ranked Indiana squad last season.

Love entered Saturday’s game with 894 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through eight contests this season. The junior is a dark horse candidate to be named a finalist for this season’s Heisman Trophy. His unreal play on Saturday may have boosted his candidacy.