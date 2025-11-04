Fans all made the same joke after the Jets traded away star players

The New York Jets officially gave up on the 2025 season when they traded multiple star players on Tuesday, and many fans made the same joke after news of the blockbuster deals broke.

All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two first-round draft picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell. The Jets have also traded three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick and a second-round pick.

Gardner signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Jets this past offseason. That deal was finalized roughly a week after New York signed star wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a new deal worth $130 million over four years. Williams also signed a four-year, $96 million extension prior to the 2023 season.

For a brief period, it looked like the Jets had several franchise cornerstones on their roster. They are instead rebuilding, which has left many fans in disbelief.

Jets should probably try to move Breece too if they’re going back into their eleventh rebuild of the decade lmao — The Saurus (@TheSaurus831) November 4, 2025

“Sauce Gardner is an All-Pro cornerback, but Draft Picks could be anything! They could even be an All-Pro cornerback!” pic.twitter.com/NPRkzPlliT — SHOREs (@Gideonofthenew) November 4, 2025

Jets fans realizing that they will have to go into Another rebuild pic.twitter.com/vWeLsE4PIw — Oliver (@Oliver37HO) November 4, 2025

How the actual hell are we doing ANOTHER REBUILD?!?! pic.twitter.com/HNPwnSRs75 — depressivehacks (@depressivehacks) November 4, 2025

IF YOU WEREN’T WITH THE #JETS DURING THE REBUILD, DON’T BE WITH US DURING THE REBUILD! — Zoo krueger (@Zookrueger) November 4, 2025

Following the Gardner and Williams trades, the Jets have two first-round picks in 2026, three first-round picks in 2027 and a ton of new salary cap space. It would be an understatement to say they are positioned to assemble a winning roster, but fans in New York have no reason to feel confident that they will do that.

The Jets have not been to the playoffs since 2010. They have drafted and developed numerous star players since then, but they cannot seem to solve their quarterback problem. Even team owner Woody Johnson reminded fans of that with a harsh comment earlier this season.

Rebuilding is what the Jets do, and they have not done it well. Most fans are not expecting that to change, even with all the high draft picks.