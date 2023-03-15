Jets go viral for their reaction on Twitter to Aaron Rodgers news

The New York Jets are celebrating the Aaron Rodgers news by cooking up one of their finest meme posts.

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback Rodgers made a big announcement in an appearance Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Rodgers said that he intends to play for the Jets during the 2023 NFL season (while also trashing the Green Bay Packers in his comments).

The news led to a funny reaction from the Jets on Twitter. They posted the popular meme of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing from “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood.” In their tweet, DiCaprio had a Jets hat Photoshopped onto his head.

Rodgers, who turns 40 later this year, is still not an official member of the Jets. He remains under contract with the Packers, meaning that the two sides have to agree to compensation. But with Rodgers himself having decided to join their team, the Jets can do a mini-victory lap here.

The Rodgers move to East Rutherford has seemingly been in the works for a couple of weeks now. In fact, the Jets already agreed to sign one of Rodgers’ well-known ex-Packers teammates.