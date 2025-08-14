Larry Brown Sports

JJ McCarthy shares what he learned from Tom Brady

JJ McCarthy on the practice field
Aug 2, 2024; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up during practice at Vikings training camp in Eagan, MN. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has said that he considers fellow Michigan alum Tom Brady to be a mentor, but McCarthy is not about to give away any of the secrets the seven-time Super Bowl champion has shared with him.

The Vikings held joint practice with the New England Patriots on Thursday, which gave reporters an opportunity to ask McCarthy about his relationship with Brady. The second-year quarterback said he did not want to go into detail about what he has learned from Brady, but he did share a funny tidbit.

McCarthy says Brady taught him the importance of developing a weekly routine. Brady also told McCarthy that one of Brady’s regrets is that he did not hydrate more while in college.

Any pointers McCarthy got from Brady are probably useful. McCarthy is also smart to hoard as much of that information as he can, at least while he is just beginning his career.

McCarthy sat out his entire rookie season last year after he suffered a knee injury during the preseason. The Vikings traded up a spot to draft the former national champion 10th overall last year, and it became clear during the winter that they are still very high on him.

McCarthy is sure to experience some growing pains in his first season as an NFL starter. If he remains in contact with Brady, he will have that much easier of a time working through them.

