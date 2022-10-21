 Skip to main content
Ravens’ JK Dobbins sidelined by another injury issue

October 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins is heading back on the shelf only a few games after returning from a torn ACL.

Dobbins will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and miss 4-6 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It is not clear if the issue relates to his previous injury or is a completely new problem.

Dobbins has not necessarily looked like himself since making his season debut in Week 3. His biggest workload so far has been 13 carries in Week 4, and his 44 rushing yards in Week 5 is a season-best so far.

This has to be frustrating for Dobbins, who painted an overly rosy picture of his health during training camp. It may be that he was never quite as good to go as he thought or hoped he was, and will now spend more time on the shelf.

