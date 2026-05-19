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Derrick Henry gives hilarious explanation after OTA injury scare

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Derrick Henry looks on
Sep 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens star running back Derrick Henry had everybody holding their breath on Tuesday during OTAs.

Henry collided with a teammate and stayed on the ground for a while. He got up after and was able to continue his practice session, although questions still lingered about whether or not the Ravens’ star suffered an injury.

After OTAs ended, Henry spoke to reporters and had a hilarious answer while discussing the sequence.

Henry collided knee-to-knee with a defender, but the good news is that he was able to practice again after taking a few reps off to cool down.

Last May, Henry signed a two-year, $30 million contract extension, marking the largest-ever for a running back over the age of 30.

However, age didn’t matter one bit as Henry rushed for 1,595 yards on 307 carries with 16 touchdowns in 2025 to lead the Ravens. While those numbers are down from his 1,921-yard 2024 campaign, he still showed how talented he is and how he is capable of shouldering the load.

The Ravens and new head coach Jesse Minter are expecting big things from Henry once again, even at the age of 32, and it’s good to see he is light and loose early on in OTAs, even though he scared many on Tuesday.

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