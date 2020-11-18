Joe Burrow has great quote about how to measure success

Joe Burrow is having a great rookie season, but the Cincinnati Bengals have won just two games and appear to be a long way from playoff contention. Burrow has likely heard much of the praise that has been heaped on him, but the former No. 1 overall pick insists none of that matters until the wins start piling up.

The Bengals are 2-6-1 entering Week 11, which prompted a reporter to ask Burrow on Wednesday if there is a way to measure success going forward other than wins and losses. The Heisman Trophy winner had a great response.

Reporter: "Other than wins and losses, how will you measure success the rest of the year?" Joe Burrow: "Wins and losses." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 18, 2020

That is exactly the type of quote a team and fan base wants from its top overall pick.

Burrow has thrown for 2,485 yards this season, which is the ninth-most in the NFL. His 12 touchdown passes in nine games are nothing outstanding, but he has thrown just five interceptions. Many consider that to be a more important stat for a rookie.

One young quarterback supposedly bragged about his stats following a loss earlier this year, and that may have contributed to the decision to bench him. It doesn’t sound like we’re going to hear any comments like that from Burrow during a losing season.