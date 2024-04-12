Joe Burrow explains why he is ‘pro-taunting’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is doubling down on his “pro-taunting” stance, and he explained why on Thursday.

Burrow was a guest at the live taping of the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast in Cincinnati on Thursday, and he made clear that he thinks the NFL needs to take a look at its rules against taunting. As far as Burrow is concerned, NFL players work very hard to be successful, and should be allowed to celebrate that success.

Joe Burrow: “Yea, I’m pro taunting.” Why? “We're all grown adults that work really hard at what we do. And sometimes we'd like to show it. I'm not gonna get my feelings hurt if somebody sacks me and taunts me like you made a play. I get it. Like good for you.” #Bengals | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/c7FA9pXcN9 — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) April 12, 2024

“We’re all grown adults that work really hard at what we do. And sometimes we’d like to show it,” Burrow said. “I’m not gonna get my feelings hurt if somebody sacks me and taunts me. Like, you made a play. I get it. Good for you.”

Burrow made his stance known when reacting to one play during January’s AFC Championship game. Taunting is, of course, an automatic 15-yard penalty if flagged during a game.

Plenty of NFL fans will take Burrow’s side here. The league, however, never will. If anything, officials seem to be getting more and more strict about throwing taunting flags.