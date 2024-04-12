 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow explains why he is ‘pro-taunting’

April 12, 2024
by Grey Papke
Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is doubling down on his “pro-taunting” stance, and he explained why on Thursday.

Burrow was a guest at the live taping of the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast in Cincinnati on Thursday, and he made clear that he thinks the NFL needs to take a look at its rules against taunting. As far as Burrow is concerned, NFL players work very hard to be successful, and should be allowed to celebrate that success.

“We’re all grown adults that work really hard at what we do. And sometimes we’d like to show it,” Burrow said. “I’m not gonna get my feelings hurt if somebody sacks me and taunts me. Like, you made a play. I get it. Good for you.”

Burrow made his stance known when reacting to one play during January’s AFC Championship game. Taunting is, of course, an automatic 15-yard penalty if flagged during a game.

Plenty of NFL fans will take Burrow’s side here. The league, however, never will. If anything, officials seem to be getting more and more strict about throwing taunting flags.

