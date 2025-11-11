Josh Jacobs seemed unhappy with Packers coach Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur faced criticism over his play-calling in Monday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and some comments that star running back Josh Jacobs made after the game did not help.

The Packers looked completely inept on offense throughout the majority of their 10-7 Week 10 loss to the Eagles at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. They had a chance to tie or take the lead by putting together a drive with under 2 minutes remaining, but they were stuffed by Philly’s defense on 4th-and-1 at around midfield.

LaFleur called an inside zone run play, and it appeared the Eagles knew it was coming. A video showed at least one defender calling out the play before it was stuffed for a loss.

Looks like an #Eagles DL — I think Moro Ojomo (#97) — sniffed out the #Packers' 4th-and-1 call before it even happened:

"Inside zone this way, inside zone this way."



Jacobs confirmed after the game that the Eagles knew the play. He said the Packers had run it several times before that, which turned the play into “backyard football.”

“4th-and-1, they called out our play. We ran it like four times, and they called it out … the clock was going down, we kind of snapped it fast, faster than we wanted to and they made a play,” Jacobs said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I tried to pitch the ball back to Jordan (Love) where the fumble came, but at that point, you’re playing backyard football. It’s fourth down. So yeah, that’s kind of how it went.

“They called it out, we called our play, and they said, ‘Inside zone, it’s coming right here.’ So I kind of did not want to run right there, you know. But that’s just how it played out.”

Packers quarterback Jordan Love also made reference to the team using the same inside zone run multiple times.

“I think it’s a call that we called a couple times going fast throughout the game,” Love said. “They probably heard the call or were guessing. There was a D-lineman saying some stuff, but I still thought we had a light box and we could try and run it right there.”

Love finished the game 20/36 for 176 yards. Green Bay’s passing offense was stagnant without tight end Tucker Kraft, who suffered a torn ACL last week. Most fans felt that play-calling was more of an issue than personnel, however, which led to LaFleur being widely mocked on social media.

The Packers ended up with one final chance to tie the game, but a field goal attempt from Brandon McManus went horribly wrong. Green Bay is now 5-3-1 entering a Week 11 road game against the New York Giants.