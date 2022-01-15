 Skip to main content
Saturday, January 15, 2022

JuJu Smith-Schuster set to make surprise return in Wild Card game

January 15, 2022
by Grey Papke

JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be getting an unexpected bit of help on Sunday for their AFC Wild Card game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster announced on Twitter Saturday that he has recovered from his shoulder injury and would apparently be available to play Sunday night.

There had been some rumblings that Smith-Schuster might be healthy enough to play Sunday, but there was still some uncertainty about his potential role. He has not played since October, and it is yet to be determined how big his role in the offense might be. The fact that he’ll be out there at all is undoubtedly a boost for Pittsburgh, though.

Smith-Schuster was expected to miss the remainder of the season after going down with the injury. The Steelers making the playoffs basically gave him a much-needed extra week to get healthy. He only had 15 catches and no touchdowns in five games before getting hurt, so it might be best to temper expectations for Sunday no matter what.

