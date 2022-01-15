JuJu Smith-Schuster set to make surprise return in Wild Card game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be getting an unexpected bit of help on Sunday for their AFC Wild Card game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster announced on Twitter Saturday that he has recovered from his shoulder injury and would apparently be available to play Sunday night.

God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected. I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo! pic.twitter.com/SdAKl3SrYx — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2022

There had been some rumblings that Smith-Schuster might be healthy enough to play Sunday, but there was still some uncertainty about his potential role. He has not played since October, and it is yet to be determined how big his role in the offense might be. The fact that he’ll be out there at all is undoubtedly a boost for Pittsburgh, though.

Smith-Schuster was expected to miss the remainder of the season after going down with the injury. The Steelers making the playoffs basically gave him a much-needed extra week to get healthy. He only had 15 catches and no touchdowns in five games before getting hurt, so it might be best to temper expectations for Sunday no matter what.