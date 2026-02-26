7-year NFL veteran retires at 30

Seasoned NFL veteran Will Clapp is walking away from the sport at age 30.

The 6’5″ center announced on Wednesday that he was retiring from the sport after seven active seasons. Clapp shared the news via an Instagram post thanking his wife, Lizzie, for being by his side at every stage of his career.

“From the first to the last and all the ones in between thank you for being my rock! Grateful for an amazing career and excited for our next chapter!” Clapp captioned a post showing a gallery of their photos together over the past 15 years.

The news comes six months after Clapp suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot that season-ending surgery. He sustained the injury while playing for the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the 2025 preseason.

The Saints selected Clapp in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. The LSU product spent his first four NFL seasons in New Orleans, then went on to have brief stints with the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills. Clapp, a career backup, became the Chargers’ starting center in 2023 after starter Corey Linsley was ruled out for the season in Week 4.

Clapp re-signed with the Saints in March 2025, inadvertently allowing him to end his career where it began.