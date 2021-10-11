JuJu Smith-Schuster could be out for season with shoulder injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers got back on track in Week 5 with a win over the Denver Broncos, but they may have paid a hefty price for it.

JuJu Smith-Schuster left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. The expectation is that he will be placed on injured reserve, and Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers fear Smith-Schuster may be out for the season.

Smith-Schuster hasn’t been very productive this season. He has just 15 catches for 129 yards and no touchdowns in four-plus games. Pittsburgh’s offense has struggled as a whole, so losing a top wide receiver could be very problematic for the team.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million deal to return to the Steelers this past offseason. He reportedly turned down better offers to remain in Pittsburgh despite seeing his role diminish a bit over the last few seasons.