Julian Edelman expected to miss time with knee injury

The New England Patriots have arguably the worst collection of skill players in the NFL this season, and it is about to get worse now that Julian Edelman is dealing with an injury.

Edelman missed practice on Thursday with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for at least Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills and potentially beyond, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Edelman's knee injury is not expected to cost him the remainder of the season. It could require surgery, though. https://t.co/Q9fJXmqfPD — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 29, 2020

If surgery is an option for Edelman, that indicates the injury is at least somewhat serious.

New England’s passing attack has been abysmal this season. Edelman leads the team with just 21 receptions through six games. Though he is clearly showing signs of age and his production has dropped off, losing him could make things even worse for the Patriots.