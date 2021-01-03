Justin Jefferson has special request for Randy Moss after breaking record

It’s not every day that players get to break records set by Randy Moss. Justin Jefferson did it on Sunday, and he wants Moss to help him remember the occasion.

The Minnesota Vikings rookie needed 111 receiving yards in Week 17 to break Moss’ rookie record for receiving yards in a season, which he did in the fourth quarter. Jefferson also broke the Vikings’ franchise record in the same category, which was set by Moss in 1998. Jefferson even wore special cleats paying tribute to Moss while accomplishing the feat.

Respect from the rook pic.twitter.com/5Xtmt2tCTO — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 3, 2021

After the game, Jefferson said it was an “honor” and a “blessing” to break a record held by Moss, and said he wanted the iconic receiver to sign his cleats.

#Vikings Justin Jefferson: "It's an honor to break Randy Moss' record. He's a hall of famer. … To break his record is truly a blessing.'' On wearing the special cleats, Jefferson said he now wants Moss to sign them. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) January 3, 2021

The significance of breaking a Moss franchise record is not lost on Jefferson. It certainly looks like the Vikings have a star for years to come. The organization will hope Jefferson can keep emulating the legend, though maybe with a bit less yelling at his quarterback.