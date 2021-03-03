Kellen Winslow II sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes

Kellen Winslow II was found guilty of several charges relating to rape and sexual assault back in 2019, and the former NFL player will be going to for a very long time.

Winslow was sentenced in a California courtroom on Wednesday to 14 years in prison. The sentence was the maximum allowed under a plea deal he agreed to with prosecutors.

Winslow had been charged with multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California. He was found guilty in 2019 of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman the year before. He was also found guilty of indecent exposure for exposing himself to a 58-year-old woman who was gardening in her front hard and lewd conduct related to an incident where he made sexual advances toward a 78-year-old woman in a health club.

During Winslow’s sentencing on Wednesday, San Diego County Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman said the 37-year-old can only be described with “two words, and that is sexual predator,” according to The Associated Press.

Winslow’s case took an interesting turn at one point when one of his alleged victims was unable to identify him during a court hearing.

Winslow, the son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, was drafted No. 6 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2004. He played nine seasons in the NFL.