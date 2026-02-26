Top NFL draft prospect fires back at people questioning his arm length

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. believes he’s armed with the skill and talent that will allow him to succeed at the next level, but some are not convinced yet.

One issue others have with Bain is his arm length, which they believe hurts his NFL draft stock.

Bain, however, is having none of that, saying that teams have not even mentioned it to him.

“People keep bringing that up out of nowhere, but no teams brought it up to me, so I don’t bring it up either,” Bain said on Wednesday, via John Keim of ESPN. “As long as I just talk the talk and walk the walk, play with technique, nobody actually cares about it.”

Bain, of course, has every right to push back at any criticism as he does his best to project and prove himself as a can’t-miss draft prospect. His arm length has been measured at 31 inches, which is said to be 2 or 3 inches shorter than what teams believe is the ideal measurement.

There’s nothing Bain can do about his arm length, but he’s got other numbers to keep teams interested in him.

In the 2025 college football season, he posted 9.5 sacks to go along with 54 combined tackles, an interception and a pass defended through 16 games. On top of those, his 83 quarterback pressures were the most in the nation.

In any case, Bain appears to be an interesting draft prospect who could be an immediate impact player in 2026.