Keyshawn Johnson says daughter Maia has died

Keyshawn Johnson shared the sad news on Monday that his daughter, Maia, has died at the age of 25.

Johnson shared the news via social media and said they are “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the loss of their daughter.

“It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life. She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. We also all appreciate your support and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Thank you all, God Bless. Keyshawn Johnson, Sr.”

Maia was the first of two children born to Keyshawn and his first wife, Shikiri Hightower. Keyshawn has two more children with his second wife. No cause of death has been publicly revealed.

Keyshawn, 48, was the No. 1 pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver now serves as a media personality for ESPN.