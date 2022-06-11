Kliff Kingsbury’s attempts to sabotage Rams failed

The Los Angeles Rams recently extended the contracts of both Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp much to the chagrin of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

While attending Sean McVay’s wedding, Kingsbury admits he attempted a little sabotage. He pressed Donald to pack it in and retire, while advising Kupp to hold out longer and for more money.

Kliff Kingsbury said he tried to talk Aaron Donald into retirement and convince Cooper Kupp to hold out for more money when they were all at Sean McVay’s wedding. Both then signed massive deals this week, after talking to Kingsbury. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) June 9, 2022

“I told [Donald], he’s accomplished all he can accomplish and it’s a great idea to go out on your own terms, all that,” Kingsbury told reporters with tongue very clearly in cheek. He also told Kupp to “stop taking that McVay discount.”

But the “sabotage” attempts fell well short.

Donald’s reworked deal makes him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. He’ll earn $95 million over the next three years, while Kupp inked an extension worth $80 million over three years.

The Rams, featuring Donald and Kupp, will square off against Kingsbury and the Cardinals twice per season — and that’s bad news for Kingsbury, who is 1-6 against the Rams since taking over as Arizona head coach.