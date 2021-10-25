Kyle Shanahan explains why 49ers are sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite another mediocre performance by Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback does not appear to be in any danger of losing his starting job.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged Monday that Garoppolo’s poor outing Sunday against Indianapolis was the quarterback’s worst of the season. However, Shanahan thought the weather had a lot to do with that, and affirmed that Garoppolo has a strong enough grip on the starting job that one bad game won’t cost him.

“We didn’t go into that game thinking that Jimmy was one bad game away from losing his job or anything like that,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Jimmy didn’t play as good as he could, which he knows that and I know that. I think there were some pretty hard circumstances for him — for both quarterbacks, considering some of the weather. But I definitely thought he could play better.”

Shanahan also cited backup Trey Lance’s health as a reason for Garoppolo being so entrenched. Lance has been out with a knee injury and is not yet up to full speed.

Garoppolo went just 16-for-27 for 181 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday’s loss. He’s thrown multiple touchdown passes in only one game so far this season. He doesn’t seem long for the 49ers considering how adamant Shanahan was about trying to upgrade during the offseason. That said, there appears to be little Garoppolo can do to lose his job right now.