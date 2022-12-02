Lamar Jackson addresses vulgar tweet he sent to fan

Lamar Jackson had an extremely vulgar response for a fan who criticized him after the Baltimore Ravens’ loss on Sunday, and the star quarterback has faced some backlash over the tweet. He does not sound like he regrets it, however.

Jackson did not play particularly well in Baltimore’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the game, a fan on Twitter suggested Jackson has no business seeking a massive contract extension given his performance. The former NFL MVP fired back with a very vulgar response.

On Friday, a reporter asked Jackson if he has any comment on the animated exchange. He said he was “mad.”

“I was mad. I was mad after the game,” Jackson said. “When I got on social media that was the first thing I saw, and I just busted my behind — my whole team did, the coaches did. That’s what I saw and I just reacted to it. My bad.”

Jackson was then asked if he is concerned about perception of his response, which included an anti-gay phrase.

“No, not really. Like I said, I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions. I was bitter,” Jackson said. “You should be bitter after a loss. The fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried. But it happened, and I apologize if I hurt feelings out there.”

Jackson was extremely upset with a reporter who pointed out that his response included an anti-gay phrase. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said during the week that he wishes players would just stay off social media. Jackson probably is not going to do that, but perhaps he should learn to give it some time after games before he hops on Twitter.