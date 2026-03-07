Lamar Jackson may have tipped off the Maxx Crosby trade early

Lamar Jackson sparked a number of “Did he know?” memes after this week’s big trade news.

The Baltimore Ravens pulled off a seismic move on Friday night by trading for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. Baltimore agreed to acquire Crosby in exchange for a rich haul of draft-pick compensation.

In the wake of the news, a post to X by the Ravens star quarterback Jackson drew attention. Earlier in the day on Friday, Jackson posted a cryptic message with a GIF of Denzel Washington’s character in the film “Training Day” saying, “Boom.”

The two-time NFL MVP Jackson also included a happy-face emoji in the post. Take a look.

It makes sense that the Ravens would have potentially consulted Jackson before making the move. The 29-year-old signal caller is still Baltimore’s franchise player, and the deal for Crosby involved a heavy cost of future picks.

But the Ravens clearly believe that the five-time Pro Bowler Crosby, who already has career 69.5 sacks at 28 years of age, is worth the haul. While Baltimore fired longtime head coach John Harbaugh and replaced him with Jesse Minter (while also parting ways with one of Jackson’s favorite assistant coaches), it appears that Jackson is very much on board with the team’s blockbuster trade for Crosby.