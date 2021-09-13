LeBron James clowns Packers fan Anthony Davis over team’s blowout loss

Anthony Davis might be the butt of a lot of jokes during this week’s Taco Tuesday at LeBron James’ house.

The Green Bay Packers began their season with an absolutely embarrassing 38-3 drubbing at the hands of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The loss was the team’s biggest ever in a game started by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James proceeded to troll his teammate Davis, who is a big Packers fan, over the loss. James tweeted that someone needed to check in on Davis, adding roughly four million emojis for emphasis.

Can someone please check in on my woe @AntDavis23. I know he’s steaming. I bet GP talking to him crazy right now!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2021

Though Davis is from Chicago, he is a proud supporter of the Packers. He has attended many games in Green Bay and has even repped the team during Lakers press conferences.

Anthony Davis decked out in Packers gear at practice availability today pic.twitter.com/FYh74vnpCx — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 17, 2021

The Packers players are already getting memed enough for the blowout loss. Now even their supporters are getting clowned too.