Leonard Fournette announces Bucs signing with Instagram post

Leonard Fournette has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and announced the move on Instagram Wednesday.

Fournette, whose profile picture remains empty, shared his first post since deleting all the content from his account. The post showed a picture of him in a Bucs jersey and some pirate ships in the background.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Fournette’s deal is for a $2 million base salary and worth up to $3.5 million.

#Bucs are giving RB Leonard Fournette a 1-year deal worth a max value of $3.5M, source said. He gets a $2M base salary and incentives are based on rush yards & play-time. Plus, with no off-sets from his #Jaguars deal, Fournette can double dip if he wins his grievance & add $4.2M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020

Fournette will compete with Ronald Jones for carries. LeSean McCoy and Ke’Shawn Vaughn were added this offseason and could be facing a roster crunch for Tampa Bay.

Fournette, 25, was the No. 4 overall pick by Jacksonville in 2017 and rushed for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns last season.