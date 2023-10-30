Leonard Fournette signs with AFC contender

Leonard Fournette is back in the NFL, and he is joining another team that has a chance of contending for a Super Bowl.

Fournette is signing with the Buffalo Bills, according to Jordan Schulz of Bleacher Report. The agreement is pending a physical, but Fournette is already in Buffalo to seal the agreement.

BREAKING: Leonard Fournette tells me he’s in Buffalo and is planning to sign with the #Bills today, pending a physical. "Playoff Lenny" had nearly 1,200 all-purpose yards, including a career-high 523 receiving yards, along with 6 TDs last season. @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/OWkSmyEGrs — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 30, 2023

Fournette last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, but the two sides parted ways after that campaign. Things have been quiet for him since then aside from an offseason workout with the New England Patriots that ultimately did not lead to anything.

Thanks to his role in the Buccaneers’ 2020 Super Bowl run, Fournette became a bit of a cult hero, and he was fairly productive as recently as 2021. He will likely serve to spell James Cook in Buffalo’s backfield with Damien Harris out for the foreseeable future.