Leonard Fournette trolls Micah Parsons for complaining about block

Leonard Fournette sent Micah Parsons to the turf with a big block during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. If that wasn’t enough, Fournette then had to troll the star pass-rusher about it the following day.

Parsons took to Twitter after the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to downplay the way Fournette laid him out. He said people need to stop hyping up Fournette’s big hit because it is easy to get the best of a defender who isn’t even looking at you.

“Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned (sic) when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight p—y!! Stop hyping this weak a– s— it’s football!!” Parsons wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Fournette responded on Monday with the famous crying Michael Jordan meme.

The block that sent Parsons flying came when Fournette hit him as he was engaged with a Bucs offensive lineman. You can see the video here. One Pro Bowl player even called on the NFL to outlaw similar plays.

Fournette clearly does not regret it, nor should he. The block was clean and gave Tom Brady more time to deliver a deep pass to Julio Jones.