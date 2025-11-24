Liam Coen had a totally baffled reaction to horrid Trevor Lawrence interception

Liam Coen could not believe what he was seeing out there during Sunday’s game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars faced off in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. During the third quarter with the team up 17-14, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw an abysmal interception.

Off a 3rd-and-3 play, Lawrence telegraphed a room-service pass right down the middle that was intercepted by Arizona safety Jalen Thompson. The television broadcast then cut to the Jaguars head coach Coen on the sideline offering a completely baffled reaction to the Lawrence pick.

Check it out.

Is Liam Coen getting sick of Trevor Lawrence? pic.twitter.com/2yNv6IkrG4 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 23, 2025

The 26-year-old former Pro Bowler Lawrence has taken a clear step back this season and was very rocky overall during Sunday’s game as well. The third-quarter pick was one of three interceptions that Lawrence threw on the day. He also took three sacks and lost a fumble in the first quarter (though the Jaguars still held on to win in overtime 27-24).

While Lawrence did manage to throw one touchdown in the first half and two in the second half to help key the victory, it is clear that his progression is not where the Jaguars hoped it would be right now. One notable analyst even suggested earlier this month that Jacksonville might soon be moving on from Lawrence altogether.