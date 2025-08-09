Lions had to create special practice rule to limit Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson is ready to be a disruptor for the Detroit Lions after missing much of last season with a broken leg. In fact, he is so ready, the team has had to curb him from being a little too dominant during practices.

Lions coach Dan Campbell admitted he has had to apply the “Hutch Rule” during practice. Hutchinson has beaten his man so often during practices that the Lions sometimes institute a rule where the whistle is not blown on a likely sack, just to ensure the offense gets its reps in.

“If you can’t block Hutch and he’s going to blow every practice up, then that’s not good either,” Campbell said Wednesday, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website.

Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks in just five games last season before suffering his season-ending injury. He has been hard at work getting back to full speed for much of the offseason with the intention of finishing where he started last year.

As recently as May, Hutchinson still looked like he was holding back a bit. Based on the word out of practice, that is no longer the case.