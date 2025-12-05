Cowboys burned by rough call in closing minutes of ‘TNF’

The Dallas Cowboys were on the wrong end of a questionable call late in their Thursday night clash against the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys trailed the Lions 37-27 with under four minutes left at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Facing 3rd-and-3 at the Lions’ 11, Dak Prescott tried to hit Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson just shy of the end zone. A flag was thrown as Ferguson failed to make the grab.

Many expected the call to be against Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, but referees flagged Ferguson for offensive pass interference instead.

Here’s another angle of the play.

Refs Called OPI pic.twitter.com/3TH06b8sDF — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 5, 2025

Ferguson appeared to use a legal swim move to try to break free of Anzalone, who seemed to grab at the Cowboys veteran’s side as he got by. Dallas settled for a field goal to get within a touchdown of Detroit.

The Lions rode that momentum to score a game-sealing touchdown on the ensuing possession. The Cowboys lost 44-30, snapping the team’s three-game win streak.

Dallas may have lost more than just the game, as star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion after a scary fall in the end zone.