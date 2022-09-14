Lions looking to snap unflattering streak heading into Week 2

The Detroit Lions have lost a lot of games over the past few years, so you can understand why oddsmakers have had very little faith in them during that stretch. But coming off a hard-fought loss on Sunday, the Lions are finally get some respect from Las Vegas.

The Lions were a 1.5-point favorite as of Wednesday morning for their Week 2 home game against the Washington Commanders. As ESPN’s Eric Woodyard noted, Detroit has been an underdog for 24 consecutive games.

The streak is the longest active one in the NFL and the Lions’ longest in the Super Bowl era. Detroit has not been favored in a game since Nov. 22, 2020, when they were a 1-point favorite against the Carolina Panthers. They lost that game 20-0 to starting quarterback PJ Walker and company.

There is still time for the odds to change before Sunday’s kickoff, so the Lions have not yet officially snapped the streak. The New York Giants have the second-longest active underdog streak in the NFL at 15 games. They are also slight favorites heading into their Week 2 game against the Panthers.

While they won just three games last season, the Lions have shown plenty of promise since Dan Campbell took over as head coach. They are loaded with talent on offense and lost by only a field goal to a tough Philadelphia Eagles team last week. Detroit trailed by 17 in the second half before nearly pulling off a huge comeback. Oddsmakers like their chances of getting to 1-1.