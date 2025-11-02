Mac Jones played incredible with a bloody nose

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones had the best half of his career on Sunday, and he looked like a warrior who had just been through battle by the end of it.

Jones was bleeding from the nose after he took a sack during the second quarter of his team’s Week 9 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. As Jones walked to the sideline for the 2-minute warning, blood could be seen streaming out of his left nostril.

The former first-round pick did not seem to mind.

Mac Jones is plating with a bloody nose 😬 pic.twitter.com/AZBsCxCzlT — Alex Tran (@nineralex) November 2, 2025

Jones was a perfect 14/14 for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first half. At one point, he was yelling to the sideline trying to convince 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to go for it on 4th-and-5 while Jones had blood streaming down his face.

The Niners took a 17-7 lead into the half. Jones has had some great moments this season while filling in for Brock Purdy, who has a foot injury. The bloody nose made for a great photo opportunity, especially given how well he had played at that point in the game.