Josh Allen has glowing praise of new Bills WR DJ Moore

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has played with plenty of wide receivers during his time in the NFL, and now he will throw passes to DJ Moore in 2026.

The Bills acquired Moore in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears in hopes of finally giving Allen a true WR1.

As the Bills were in OTAs, Allen had nothing but glowing praise for his new wide receiver.

“He’s able to contort his body in different ways that I don’t think I’ve ever seen, and he’s not a small guy,” Allen said, via Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News. “He’s faster than you think, and he just kind of glides on people.”

Bills QB Josh Allen to new No. 1 WR D.J. Moore at the team’s first open practice of OTAs. pic.twitter.com/2tbUohWPJ3 — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) May 19, 2026

Moore began his career with the Carolina Panthers before being traded to the Bears in 2023 in the deal that saw Carolina go up to get the No. 1 pick and what ended up being quarterback Bryce Young .

The Bills then sent a 2026 second-round pick for Moore and a 2026 fifth-round choice, so they are hoping Moore can be a top option for Allen.

Khalil Shakir led the Bills with 719 receiving yards in 2025, and tight end Dalton Kincaid was the only other player in Buffalo to have more than 500 receiving yards.

Moore also spent time with Joe Brady in Carolina, who is now the Bills’ head coach after Sean McDermott was fired.

So far, Allen loves what he sees from Moore.