Broncos have signed one of the oldest players in NFL history

Marcedes Lewis at practice
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) during practice on Clarke Hinkle Field Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis 12 092718 Pak Prac 49700. Mandatory Credit: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis

The Denver Broncos have signed one of the most experienced tight ends in NFL history.

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis agreed to a practice-squad deal with the Broncos on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes, Lewis would make history if he were to be promoted to Denver’s active roster.

Lewis turned 41 in May. In the Super Bowl era, no tight end has ever played in a regular-season NFL game at age 41 or older.

Lewis spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears. He appeared in all 17 games both years. He had just 5 total catches across the two seasons and was primarily used as a blocker.

Prior to signing with Chicago in 2023, Lewis played for the Green Bay Packers for five seasons. His first 12 years in the NFL were spent with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted Lewis in the first round out of UCLA in 2006. Lewis made the Pro Bowl in 2010 when he posted career highs across the board with 58 catches, 700 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The 2025 season is Lewis’ 20th in the NFL.

.

