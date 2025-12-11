New info emerges about Sherrone Moore being arrested

Sherrone Moore was taken into custody by police on Wednesday just hours after Michigan fired him, and some new details about the situation have surfaced.

Michigan made the stunning announcement on Wednesday that Moore has been fired with cause after an investigation determined he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. A short while later, it was reported that Moore had been detained by police in Saline, Mich. Authorities said Moore was then turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department to face potential charges.

According to online records, Moore was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail in Michigan at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. There was no charge or bond information listed as of Thursday morning.

Pittsfield Township Police said in a statement that Moore was taken into custody after officers responded to a call “for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault.” The statement said a suspect was taken into custody, though the name of the suspect was not given. Police also said that the incident “does not appear to be random in nature” and that an investigation is ongoing.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said Wednesday that an internal investigation of Moore found “credible evidence” that the 39-year-old had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Moore was in just his second season as the head coach at Michigan. He took over after his predecessor Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went 18-8 (.692) overall and led the Wolverines to victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl last year.