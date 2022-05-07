 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 7, 2022

Former All-Pro defensive lineman attempting comeback with Ravens

May 7, 2022
by Grey Papke
John Harbaugh looking on

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are giving an opportunity to a former first-round pick to get back into the NFL.

Marcell Dareus, a former All-Pro lineman for the Buffalo Bills, is in Ravens camp for the weekend on a tryout basis, according to Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens are hoping to strike gold here, unlikely as it may be. Dareus last played in 2019, and his last successful season was in 2014 with Buffalo. He had ten sacks that season, but only added nine more sacks in five years after that. Part of that was due to repeated off-field issues.

Baltimore does not need a ton of defensive line help, so Dareus would be depth if he even catches on with the team. The 32-year-old is a longshot, but he has the opportunity, at least.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus