Former All-Pro defensive lineman attempting comeback with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are giving an opportunity to a former first-round pick to get back into the NFL.

Marcell Dareus, a former All-Pro lineman for the Buffalo Bills, is in Ravens camp for the weekend on a tryout basis, according to Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

DT Marcell Dareus, a former first-round pick, and WR Geronimo Allison are among the tryouts at Ravens rookie minicamp, John Harbaugh told reporters. Dareus last played in the NFL in 2019. Allison played 3 games for the Lions last season. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 7, 2022

The Ravens are hoping to strike gold here, unlikely as it may be. Dareus last played in 2019, and his last successful season was in 2014 with Buffalo. He had ten sacks that season, but only added nine more sacks in five years after that. Part of that was due to repeated off-field issues.

Baltimore does not need a ton of defensive line help, so Dareus would be depth if he even catches on with the team. The 32-year-old is a longshot, but he has the opportunity, at least.