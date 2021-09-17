Matt LaFleur is sick of answering questions about Packers’ loss to Saints

The Green Bay Packers have been the subject of heavy scrutiny since their ugly Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and coach Matt LaFleur is getting tired of hearing about it.

LaFleur spent his media session Friday fielding questions mostly pertaining to the aftermath of the 38-3 loss to the Saints. Green Bay plays host to the Detroit Lions on Monday, and at one point, the coach basically pleaded for questions about that game.

Matt Lafleur pokes at Packers reporters for still asking questions about the Saints game. "Anyone have questions about the Lions?" — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) September 17, 2021

To be fair, it’s easy to see why Green Bay media members would want more answers about the Saints game. The entire team was awful, particularly the offense. The fact that it came on the heels of a fairly tumultuous offseason has led to further questions about Aaron Rodgers and the locker room.

A convincing win over the Lions, expected to be one of the league’s worst teams, would take the heat off LaFleur and the Packers a bit. A loss, however, will make next week’s media sessions even more stressful.