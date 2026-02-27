Steelers ranked last by NFL players

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of winning on the field, but they are not faring so well off the gridiron.

ESPN published a story on Thursday that discussed the results of an NFLPA survey regarding organization hospitality and facilities for NFL teams. For the first time in the four years the NFL Players Association has been doing the survey, the Steelers came out last in the report cards.

The Steelers received poor marks for their field condition. Players feel like the Steelers are at a disadvantage because of how much the field gets torn up by high school and college teams using it. The team received an F grade for their locker room, with the report noting the team locker room only has five bathroom stalls. The team’s strength coaches were ranked last in the NFL, though their trainers were first.

The Dolphins ranked first in the survey for the third straight year. The Vikings were second and the Commanders were third.

The NFL — and especially the Steelers — likely will be unhappy about this report leaking. The league’s owners filed a grievance over the players union publishing the report cards. An arbitrator sided with the owners, saying the union could no longer publish the results. It looks like their way around matters was to leak the results.