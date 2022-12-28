Mike McDaniel shares Tua Tagovailoa concussion update

Tua Tagovailoa re-entered the NFL’s concussion protocol this week, and tests confirmed that the Miami Dolphins quarterback did, in fact, suffer another concussion.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. McDaniel said doctors determined that Tagovailoa sustained a concussion during Miami’s Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The QB has been told to take things one day at a time.

“This is a human being, very much like all players,” McDaniel said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “I’m not gonna go in direct conflict with what the doctors have told me to do, which is just to worry about one day at a time. This is just a day-at-a-time process. His health is the first, foremost and only priority.”

Tagovailoa appeared to suffer the concussion when his head bounced off the turf during the second quarter of last Sunday’s game. He did not exhibit any no-go symptoms, so he remained in the game.

The former Alabama star played very poorly in the second half. He threw interceptions on each of Miami’s final three offensive possessions. The Dolphins lost 26-20.

The concussion is at least the second of the season for Tagovailoa. He appeared dazed after taking a big hit in Miami’s Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills and later returned to the game. Tagovailoa was cleared to play the following week, and he suffered an even scarier head injury in that game.

Given the circumstances, many are anticipating that Tagovailoa could be shut down for the remainder of the season.