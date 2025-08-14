Mike Vrabel jumps into the middle of another training camp fight

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has taken quite the beating during training camp this year, and it seems like that is just the way he wants it.

Vrabel made headlines last week when he jumped into the middle of a fight to separate his Patriots players from Washington Commanders players during a joint practice. The coach was left bleeding from the side of his face when the dust settled.

The minor injury did not deter Vrabel. When the Patriots got into another scrum on Thursday, this time during a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings, Vrabel was quick to put himself right in the middle of the action again.

You can see a video here.

Vrabel, a former Pro Bowl linebacker, is known for being hands-on during practices. The 50-year-old has an intense side to him, which is something a lot of players respond to. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a great reaction the last time Vrabel jumped in to break up a fight.

Vrabel played for the Patriots from 2001-2008 and won three Super Bowls with the team. This is his first year as the head coach in New England, but he has plenty of experience from the six seasons he spent as head coach of the Tennessee Titians from 2018-2023.

The Patriots are hoping Vrabel can lead them back to the playoffs after they won just four games in each of the past two seasons. It remains to be seen if he can do that, but there is no denying his level of intensity on the practice field.