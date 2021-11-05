Mike White suffers hand injury in Jets-Colts game

The Mike White experience came to a quick end on Thursday night following a hand injury.

White threw a touchdown pass on his New York Jets’ second possession of the game against the Indianapolis Colts. However, his hand was injured when he was hit by DeForest Buckner on his follow through.

White did not come on the field for the Jets’ possession following their touchdown. Instead, he was replaced by Josh Johnson.

Mike White is being looked at by medical staff on the sideline right now. pic.twitter.com/LulnTG7ekA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2021

White complained after the hit that he could not feel his hand/wrist injury. He was listed as questionable to return to the game.

White was the team’s backup and led the Jets to a victory in his first start, which came last week against the Bengals. The injuries to starter Zach Wilson and White have led the Jets to play their No. 3 QB, Johnson.