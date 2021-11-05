 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 4, 2021

Mike White suffers hand injury in Jets-Colts game

November 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mike White has his hand hit

The Mike White experience came to a quick end on Thursday night following a hand injury.

White threw a touchdown pass on his New York Jets’ second possession of the game against the Indianapolis Colts. However, his hand was injured when he was hit by DeForest Buckner on his follow through.

White did not come on the field for the Jets’ possession following their touchdown. Instead, he was replaced by Josh Johnson.

White complained after the hit that he could not feel his hand/wrist injury. He was listed as questionable to return to the game.

White was the team’s backup and led the Jets to a victory in his first start, which came last week against the Bengals. The injuries to starter Zach Wilson and White have led the Jets to play their No. 3 QB, Johnson.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus